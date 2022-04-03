Hochtief AG (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Hochtief AG (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.
OTCMKTS HOCFF opened at 71.45 on Friday. Hochtief has a twelve month low of 58.00 and a twelve month high of 93.65.
Separately, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Hochtief from €97.20 ($106.81) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific and HOCHTIEF Europe. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.
