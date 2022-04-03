Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LNNGY opened at $213.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.27. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $161.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Ning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

