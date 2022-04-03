Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.64. Approximately 6,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,065,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

