Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 9.2% Higher

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.84. 5,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of research firms have commented on SGML. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

