Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of MPFRY opened at $4.09 on Friday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.