Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 4.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 21,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,460,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

In other Ideanomics news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,224,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,521,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,019,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 893,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,354,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 617,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 582,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.