Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Down 2.8%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01. 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 920,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

