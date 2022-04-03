Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.33

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $185.33 and last traded at $185.11, with a volume of 3774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.83.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Assurant by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

