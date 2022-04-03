Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 24.64 and last traded at 24.87. 136,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,860,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of 33.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,703,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

