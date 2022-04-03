Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 469,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the average daily volume of 71,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$21.97 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.
About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)
