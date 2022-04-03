First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -678.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $19,635,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 303,329 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.