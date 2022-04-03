freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) PT Lowered to €27.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRTAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

freenet stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

