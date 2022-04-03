Morgan Stanley Lowers Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,000 ($26.20) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.61) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,217.14.

FQVTF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

