Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 225

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,318,000 after buying an additional 121,056 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

