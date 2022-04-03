Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 225

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.
Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
