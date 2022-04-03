Barclays Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 175

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.28.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.72 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

