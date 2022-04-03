Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,375.00.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,029.80 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,509.20 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,980.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,493.04.

About Adyen (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

