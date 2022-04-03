Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,375.00.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,029.80 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,509.20 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,980.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,493.04.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

