Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT Lowered to €24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($27.47) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.97) to €28.00 ($30.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.