The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 890 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $602.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

