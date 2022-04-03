Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 285.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from 300.00 to 285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.20.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

