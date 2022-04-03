Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT Lowered to €35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNLSY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

