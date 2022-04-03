HSBC Upgrades Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

STLFF opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

