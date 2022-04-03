Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPFGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS SUVPF opened at $450.00 on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $736.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.67.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

