Critical Survey: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

Yandex and System1 are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yandex and System1’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $4.79 billion 1.40 -$197.40 million ($0.58) -32.66 System1 N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yandex.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex -4.40% 1.80% 1.05% System1 N/A -5.30% 0.67%

Volatility and Risk

Yandex has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yandex and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 5 0 3.00 System1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yandex presently has a consensus target price of $82.80, indicating a potential upside of 337.17%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than System1.

Summary

Yandex beats System1 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

System1 Company Profile (Get Rating)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

