Analyzing ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ReWalk Robotics and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 199.15%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.95%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -213.48% -16.05% -14.99% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $5.97 million 12.25 -$12.74 million ($0.27) -4.33 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 13.86 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -44.23

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs. Its products include ReWalk Exo-Suit and ReWalk Personal 6.0. The company was founded by Amit Goffer on June 20, 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

