Financial Review: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sintx Technologies and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 355.30%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 194.44%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Minerva Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,448.02% -42.78% -34.48% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Minerva Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 24.47 -$7.03 million N/A N/A Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 2.49 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. It has a collaboration agreement with Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. to develop a poly-ether-ketone-ketone silicon nitride composite based on OXPEKK SC solution casting technology. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

