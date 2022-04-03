$275.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to post sales of $275.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $281.26 million. Cognex reported sales of $239.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.