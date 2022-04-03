Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

PLAY stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

