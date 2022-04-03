Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

Shares of BITF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

