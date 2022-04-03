Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Superior Group of Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $1,242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $148,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 19.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.