Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

