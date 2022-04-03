Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $1.10 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

