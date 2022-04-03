Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $171.02 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.37.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

