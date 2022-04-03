Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 682.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $30.98 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.
