Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Rises By 23.5%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMMYY stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

