Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Drops By 17.5%

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.0 days.

TBABF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Trelleborg AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

