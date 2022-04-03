Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRW. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 417 ($5.46).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

BRW opened at GBX 512 ($6.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.37 ($6.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 315.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 348.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($63,416.71). Also, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,495.94). Insiders bought a total of 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376 in the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.