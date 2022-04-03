Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON CBOX opened at GBX 190 ($2.49) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.68. The stock has a market cap of £76 million and a PE ratio of 15.32. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev bought 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £32,982.40 ($43,204.61). Also, insider Jaswir Singh bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,847.52).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

