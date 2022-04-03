Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.07) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 506.33 ($6.63).

AV stock opened at GBX 444.60 ($5.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.12. The company has a market capitalization of £16.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88).

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,490.54).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

