Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on the stock.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 247 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.00. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($493,837.88).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

