Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 331.55 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £738.91 million and a P/E ratio of -138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.98. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 270.50 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 327.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 325.02.

About Dalata Hotel Group (Get Rating)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

