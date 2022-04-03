Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Outperform”

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $176.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $196.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.56.

About Wacker Chemie (Get Rating)

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.