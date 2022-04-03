Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Outperform”

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $176.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $196.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.56.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

