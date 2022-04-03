FY2025 EPS Estimates for Danone S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Danone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

DANOY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

