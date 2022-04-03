Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.88.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

