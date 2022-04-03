National Bankshares Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$75.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.09.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.34. The company has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$52.22 and a 12 month high of C$73.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

