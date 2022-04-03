Reviewing Gain Therapeutics (GANX) & The Competition

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) is one of 934 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gain Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Therapeutics $170,000.00 -$13.89 million -2.97 Gain Therapeutics Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -2.03

Gain Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gain Therapeutics. Gain Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gain Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gain Therapeutics Competitors 5969 20438 42833 849 2.55

Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.22%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.62%. Given Gain Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gain Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Therapeutics -8,470.12% -35.12% -31.76% Gain Therapeutics Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

Summary

Gain Therapeutics competitors beat Gain Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease. It is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates in various preclinical studies to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.