Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target Cut to €3.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.00 ($3.30) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

