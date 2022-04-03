Barclays Lowers Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €37.50

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €40.00 ($43.96) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

TLGHY stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

