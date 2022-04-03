Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

FATE opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,191,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,113,000 after buying an additional 365,006 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,567,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

