Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,870 at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 3,885 ($50.89) to GBX 3,870 ($50.69) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLWYF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.16) to GBX 3,351 ($43.90) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec started coverage on Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,537.00.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Bellway has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Bellway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.