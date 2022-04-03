TD Securities Boosts Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Price Target to C$7.50

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Aimia has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

About Aimia (Get Rating)

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

